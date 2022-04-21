|
|
|
|
|
|
Worldline launches WL Petrol & Energy Suite in Italy

Thursday 21 April 2022 13:00 CET

Global player in the payments service industry Worldline has launched its WL Petrol & Energy Suite in Italy, following a successful roll-out in Spain and Benelux region.

The launch will strengthen the partnership between Worldline and Italy-based Fortech Srl who focuses on developing a fuel station of the future. The partnership between the two companies started in 2011 and, with Worldline’s recent roll-out, Italian customers can now gain a new perspective in petrol stations.

Clients can also benefit from a full-service offer, including commercial acquiring and terminals, as well as Worldline’s digital wallet platform, WL Pay&Drive, dynamic currency conversion, and more. Moreover, through Worldline’s acquisition of Axepta Italy, the company can now support customers of local PagoBancomat scheme. 


Keywords: expansion, partnership, card scheme, digital payments, digital wallet, e-wallet, payments
Categories: Payments General
Companies: Worldline
Countries: Italy
Worldline

|
