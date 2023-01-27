Worldline launches Buland Bharat digital payments suite

As per information provided in the press release, the Buland Bharat digital payments suite is in line with the Digital India initiative by the government of India and is set to extend a secure and simplified digital payment ecosystem to small and medium-sized businesses from every corner of the country.
Based on the announcement, the Buland Bharat digital payments suite supports all the digital payments acceptance requirements of the merchants, be those in-store, online, or omnichannel payments, all made available under one roof.
Part of the features that the digital payments suite includes are as follows:
In-store payments acceptance via POS terminals, SoftPOS, Voice Alert Box, or QR codes;
Online payment acceptance via next generation payment gateway, subscription payments, payment links, and integration kits of popular plugins of the likes of Shopify, Magento, and WooCommerce;
Omnichannel payment acceptance that enables businesses to interact with their customers across multiple touchpoints (be those in-store or online) through the company’s single convergence platform;
And supply chain finance solution for simplified cashflow management and increased liquidity for business growth.
When commenting on the launch, Worldline India officials advised that small and medium-sized businesses are the ones that drive growth within the country’s economy. Having a payment expertise in the market for more than two decades and a deep understanding of the business needs of SMBs, the company believes the launch of the Buland Bharat digital payments suite to highlight their commitment towards the empowerment of India-based SMBs.
The suite is set to help SMBs have all their digital payment acceptance requirements covered under one place, with their low-cost SoftPOS offering also believed to help SMBs accept digital payments in an affordable manner.
Furthermore, it includes all the digital payment features and products that SMBs might usually require, designed by Worldline after having understood the varied payment challenges that SMBs face across differing sizes, categories, and business lifecycles.The solution is believed to help increase sales and support digital financial inclusion, a segment that is an important focus area for Worldline in 2023.
As per press release information, verticals of the likes of retail store, ecommerce, education, hospitality, SaaS, government, and utility contributed to the growth in vertical for Worldline in India throughout 2022, with the company having observed that tier II and III cities are at the forefront of its SMB vertical growth due to digitalisation. The company aims to continue investing in the latest technologies, looking to increase efficiency, drive innovation, and enhance digital payments adoption across the country.
