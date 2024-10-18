Worldline introduces Bank Transfer by Worldline

Forecast to be available in 14 European countries by the end of 2024, Worldline’s solution intends to allow retailers to accept payments, completing the existing payment services suite provided to merchants. In addition, Bank Transfer by Worldline focuses on addressing specific payment circumstances that traditional methods overlook, including invoices and high-value transactions. The solution aims to offer a simplified and secure payment experience for customers and businesses across Europe.
As of August 2024, Bank Transfer by Worldline can be accessed by merchants across 10 European countries, including Austria, Belgium, Croatia, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain. However, by the end of 2024, Worldline aims to make the online payment solution available in four more countries, such as Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary. The move follows a pilot period in these countries, now being integrated into approximately 500 of the company’s existing merchants’ online payment solutions and pay-by-link services. Additionally, Worldline is looking into further scaling its offering to include all eligible merchants across the EU.
Furthermore, the solution, which is managed within Worldline’s merchant services ecosystem, provides low-code integration, accelerated settlement notifications, simplified refund processes, and optimised payout, reporting, and reconciliation. Mainly, Bank Transfer by Worldline caters to enterprises that manage high-value transactions like those operating in specialty retail, the public sector, and B2B payments. Also, addressing complexities such as card limits and increased fraud risk enables the solution to reduce the probability of declined transactions and minimises costs for merchants. To support merchants offering services in multiple markets, Worldline’s service provides cross-border payment capabilities.
When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Worldline underlined that the launch of Bank Transfer with Worldline solidifies their company’s commitment to scaling accessibility for payment solutions, allowing merchants to simplify payment initiation through bank transfer and unifying the customer experience.
