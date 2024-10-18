Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Worldline introduces Bank Transfer by Worldline

Friday 18 October 2024 12:51 CET | News

Global provider of payment services Worldline has announced the launch of its account-to-account payment method, Bank Transfer by Worldline. 

Forecast to be available in 14 European countries by the end of 2024, Worldline’s solution intends to allow retailers to accept payments, completing the existing payment services suite provided to merchants. In addition, Bank Transfer by Worldline focuses on addressing specific payment circumstances that traditional methods overlook, including invoices and high-value transactions. The solution aims to offer a simplified and secure payment experience for customers and businesses across Europe.

Worldline introduces Bank Transfer by Worldline

The current announcement comes shortly after Worldline, in collaboration with Online Payment Platform (OPP), launched a new Embedded Payments solution in Europe. By teaming up, the two companies worked towards offering businesses a range of payment functionalities developed to meet the specific needs, demands, and preferences of platforms and marketplaces.

Serving the needs of European merchants

As of August 2024, Bank Transfer by Worldline can be accessed by merchants across 10 European countries, including Austria, Belgium, Croatia, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain. However, by the end of 2024, Worldline aims to make the online payment solution available in four more countries, such as Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary. The move follows a pilot period in these countries, now being integrated into approximately 500 of the company’s existing merchants’ online payment solutions and pay-by-link services. Additionally, Worldline is looking into further scaling its offering to include all eligible merchants across the EU.

Furthermore, the solution, which is managed within Worldline’s merchant services ecosystem, provides low-code integration, accelerated settlement notifications, simplified refund processes, and optimised payout, reporting, and reconciliation. Mainly, Bank Transfer by Worldline caters to enterprises that manage high-value transactions like those operating in specialty retail, the public sector, and B2B payments. Also, addressing complexities such as card limits and increased fraud risk enables the solution to reduce the probability of declined transactions and minimises costs for merchants. To support merchants offering services in multiple markets, Worldline’s service provides cross-border payment capabilities.

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Worldline underlined that the launch of Bank Transfer with Worldline solidifies their company’s commitment to scaling accessibility for payment solutions, allowing merchants to simplify payment initiation through bank transfer and unifying the customer experience.

For more information about Worldline, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, payments , cross-border payments, merchants, fintech, payment methods
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Worldline
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Worldline

|
Discover all the Company news on Worldline and other articles related to Worldline in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like