Worldline and OPP launch Embedded Payments solution in Europe

This new collaboration aims to offer businesses a range of payment functionalities created to meet the specific needs of platforms and marketplaces. The solution merges OPP’s payment technology, developed for platforms, with Worldline’s expertise in payment processing and point-of-sale (POS) solutions. Important features of the Embedded Payments system include split payments, advanced escrow services, and mediation handling, all designed to optimise revenue generation and improve user interaction for platforms and marketplaces.
The Embedded Payments solution is structured to cater to the diverse requirements of platforms by offering a comprehensive solution that simplifies payment processes. It supports transactions across multiple currencies and includes various payment methods, alongside localised support to help businesses manage cross-border complexities.
Main features of the solution include:
The solution is initially targeting European Union markets, with plans to expand into the UK and Switzerland. The expansion into the UK is supported by the recent acquisition of an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence. Future developments will include features such as Tap on Mobile and additional POS integrations.
Representatives from Worldline noted that the partnership with OPP highlights Worldline's ongoing focus on payment innovation. They emphasised that combining OPP’s platform capabilities with Worldline’s payment expertise provides a unique solution for platforms and marketplaces to take advantage of new payment opportunities.
Officials from OPP commented that this joint solution sets a new standard in the payments industry. By leveraging Worldline's infrastructure and OPP’s approachable platform, the service not only aims to simplify transactions but also adds features such as escrow and mediation to increase security and trust.
