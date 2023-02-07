Worldline implements updated ATM fleet for Groupe Les Mousquetaires

The implementation of the updated ATM fleet enables GLM to benefit from the innovative technologies and comply with all industry requirements.
Officials from GLm stated that with Worldline's ATM management solutions, they can focus on providing added value for their customers whilst optimising the costs and operational effectiveness. And with a fast time to market, Worldline ensured minimal disruption to their business activities, resulting in an optimal end result.
According to Worldline, the ATM market has been affected by numerous changes that occurred across payments in recent years. By outsourcing ATM management to financial providers such as Worldline, businesses can lower operational costs, improve their services, and minimise financial risk.
The payments processor has extended its partnership with ING Bank to handle debit and card issuing and processing for the latter, across multiple countries.
Under the extended agreement, ING is outsourcing issuing processing operations to Worldline. Relying on its technology and know-how, Worldline will help ING focus on its core expertise, ultimately supporting the bank’s growth ambitions.
ING operates its card issuing business in multiple countries across the globe and outsources issuing services of their business. Outsourcing such services allows banks and other financial institutions to better focus on areas of their business that provide added value for their customers, lowering their operational costs and maximising resources.
By partnering with Worldline, ING can rely on cards issuing services backed by modern technology, lower operation costs, and augmented capabilities. This allows ING to provide its customers an enhanced range of issuing solutions that are fully compliant with all regulations, on a local and global level.
