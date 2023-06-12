Worldline Hospitality Suite achieves Oracle Validated integration

The Worldline Hospitality Suite is integrated with the Oracle OPERA Cloud Property Management System and offers a selection of cloud-based payment capabilities. Some of the capabilities included in the full-service offering comprise acquiring services and dynamic currency conversion as well as face-to-face and online acceptance. According to Worldline, the suite was designed to manage multiple hospitality use cases irrespective of hotel size, including subsequent billing for no-shows and pre-authorisation to top-ups.
The solution leverages strong payment gateway capabilities and is able to cover the requirements of customers on all channels, across 27 countries, including omnichannel customer journeys through its powerful tokenisation services.
The Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud PMS integration is available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Consequently, it minimises costs and complexity for merchants by allowing them to expand their payment solutions without having to implement additional certifications. In essence, the solution can improve sales while reducing running costs.
By gaining the capability to accept all major payment cards and alternative payment methods, hotels can provide an improved customer experience. Furthermore, Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) can be leveraged to enhance transparency and optimise payment fees.
In the company press release, Worldline representatives talked about achieving Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud Expertise and what it means for the company going forward. They also highlighted Worldline’s commitment as a European payment partner for the hospitality industry as well as their goals to support hotels as they work to deliver on their omnichannel goals.
In a bid to reduce online shopping cart abandonment, Worldline partnered with Open SaaS ecommerce platform for B2C and B2B brands BigCommerce in June 2023. The primary goal of this collaboration was to improve payment processing for online merchants while helping minimise cart abandonment rates and increase conversion rates.
Among the primary reasons for customers not finalising their purchases is the fact that they face a lack of variety when it comes to payment options. Worldline offers both traditional and new, local, and global payment methods, designed to enable shoppers to pay by leveraging their preferred payment methods and to increase merchants’ conversion rates.
Following this new integration, BigCommerce gained the ability to provide this range of payment solutions while helping merchants retain complete control of their orders, refunds, and cancellations directly from the BigCommerce back office.
