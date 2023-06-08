Subscribe
Worldline partners with BigCommerce

Thursday 8 June 2023 14:00 CET | News

Payment services provider Worldline has partnered with Open SaaS ecommerce platform for B2C and B2B brands BigCommerce to reduce online shopping cart abandonment.

 

The collaboration seeks to further improve payment processing for online merchants, whilst helping minimise cart abandonment rates and increase conversion rates.

Worldline – BigCommerce partnership context and what it entails

Based on the information detailed in the press release, research highlights that 70% of online shopping carts are abandoned, meaning that a significant proportion of online shoppers add items to their baskets without completing their purchases. Despite this, the potential for a 35% increase in conversion rates translates to USD 260 billion worth of orders that are recoverable via an improved checkout flow and design.

Amongst the primary reasons for customers not finalising their purchases is the lack of variety they are faced with in terms of payment options. Worldline currently provides a wide array of both traditional and new, local, and global payment methods, designed to enable shoppers to pay by leveraging their preferred payment methods and to increase merchants’ conversion rates. Following this new integration, BigCommerce can provide this range of payment solutions while helping merchants retain complete control of their orders, refunds, and cancellations directly from the BigCommerce back office.

What is more, merchants are set to benefit from an expedited set-up and go-live process, together with a simple all-in-one interface that incorporates a customisable payment page to match their brand’s aesthetic, automatic cloud-based updates, and complete autonomy over their checkout flow’s design. End-customers benefit from the collaboration as they are provided with an easy-to-use, secure checkout page when carrying out purchases, which helps ensure a simplified shopping experience. Additionally, the partnership enables both companies to help grow and scale their joint merchant base worldwide.

Björn Hoffmeyer, Head of Regional Business at Worldline stated that every online shopper has a preferred payment method, be that a local bank transfer method, credit card, or BNPL option. As such, when not presented with the methods that suit them, oftentimes the purchases are not completed, and the Worldline integration into BigCommerce seeks to address this challenge for both merchants and consumers. Per their statement, the end user is provided with the simplified shopping experience they want, inclusive of their preferred ways to pay for items, while BigCommerce customers are enabled to reduce bounce rates and cart abandonment, as well as to drive growth.

Adding on this, Russell Klein, Chief Commercial Officer at BigCommerce said that the partnership with Worldline showcases their commitment to offering merchants access to ‘high calibre’ technologies and service providers, stating that both companies have the goal of helping merchants sell more and grow in an expedited manner to maximise success.

For more information about Worldline, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


More: Link


Keywords: partnership, payments , ecommerce, SaaS, payment methods, online shopping, checkout optimisation , paytech, PSP, financial services, fintech, merchants, BigCommerce, Worldline, marketplace, payment processing
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: BigCommerce, Worldline
Countries: World
BigCommerce

Worldline

