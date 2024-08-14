Worldline expands its partnership with BLIK

Following this announcement, businesses that are leveraging Tap on Mobile on their mobile terminals will have the possibility to accept payments with a BLIK code under this partnership. This launch represents an important step in the development of the application, which provides its users with more benefits. Until now, clients were enabled to accept BLIK contactless payments on Tap on Mobile, and because of the option of BLIK code transfers, the number of potential customers who will be allowed to pay using a BLIK code is expected to go up to 16.3 million.
In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.
The Tap on Mobile application was developed in order to turn Android devices into a mobile payment terminal that enables the overall acceptance of payments wherever the customer is. At the same time, a wide range of cashless transaction tools, such as contactless BLIK, credit and debit cards, and mobile wallets, can also be accepted with the application at no fixed costs and no additional devices being required.
The strategic deal with BLIK is expected to bring Worldline one step closer to its aim of designing a universal service for money payments and transactions. With the overall rising popularity of BLIK and the planned launch of this product in other markets across the region of Europe, the Tap on Mobile application with the functionality of accepting BLIK payments is expected to represent an important solution for businesses in other countries on the continent. This process will give users the possibility to make and accept transactions regardless of their location.
The Tap on Mobile application will continue to develop in order to offer its users a wider and optimised range of payment options. At the same time, it will also focus on delivering benefits that will make convenient and secure transactions without the requirement of a payment card.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
