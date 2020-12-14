|
Worldline announces commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia

Wednesday 16 December 2020 13:42 CET | News

Worldline, a provider of payments services, has announced the signing of a strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank.

This new joint-venture represents an opportunity for Worldline to expand its merchant acquiring business outside of Europe. 

The combination of ANZ’s strong market position and Worldline’s global scale payment expertise will allow the alliance to grow revenue at a double-digit rate in the coming years. This accelerated growth rate will be delivered through cross and up-sell opportunities based on solutions such as digital onboarding, Alternative Payment Methods (APM), fraud detection, online and omnichannel capabilities, while leveraging the existing merchant portfolio.

Furthermore, a robust integration and platform development program will be implemented at closing with the objective to reach EUR  25 million additional OMDA by 2025. The synergy plan is mainly based on the re-use approach of Worldline’s proven payment modules with the implementation of a targeted platform bringing European market standard payment applications in Australia.

 


