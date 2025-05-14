Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

World Market and Affirm to offer payment options in-store and online

Wednesday 14 May 2025 07:54 CET | News

World Market, a retailer of furniture, decor, gifts, and international food, has partnered with Affirm to provide payment options in-store and online.

Following the announcement, the partnership offers consumers access to Affirm’s flexible biweekly or monthly payment plans at nearly 250 World Market locations across the US, as well as online at checkout. 

World Market and Affirm offer BNPL options in-store and online

In-store World Market customers can begin the payment process by scanning a QR code with their smartphone, while online shoppers can select Affirm at checkout. After an eligibility check, approved customers will see personalised payment plans with rates as low as 0% APR, term lengths of up to 36 months, and no late or hidden fees. 

Within this collaboration, the payment network helps customers and merchants in driving growth, offering shoppers an optimal and transparent way to pay-over-time. Moreover, this comes at a time when Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) is expected to continue expanding. A study from Numerator shows that 72% of Americans intend to use BNPL services for furniture and home decor, commonly through fintech institutions such as Affirm (37%). 

More information about Affirm’s partnerships

A few days before this announcement, Affirms partnered with Costco to provide online shoppers with the option to pay-over-time for transactions securely and efficiently. The partnership provided customers with the option to select monthly Affirm payment plans when shopping on Costco’s website. 

The partnership with Costco follows Affirm’s strategy of expanding the availability of BNPL across multiple sectors. In April 2025, the fashion retailer Revolve announced its partnership with Affirm to optimise its payment experience for US-based clients. The collaboration allowed fashion shoppers to leverage Affirm’s pay-over-time plans for Revolve’s premium collection. This process allowed clients to access luxury clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty both online and using the Revolve application.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, BNPL, ecommerce, retail, online payments, online shopping
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Affirm, World Market
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Affirm

|

World Market

|
Discover all the Company news on Affirm and other articles related to Affirm in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like