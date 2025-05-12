Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Woori Bank launches a new Open Banking service

Monday 12 May 2025 14:07 CET | News

Woori Bank has planned to launch an Open Banking service designed for non-financial SMEs and startups.

 

The launch aims to offer small and medium enterprises simpler and more convenient financial services. Woori Bank recently started improving its open application programming interface (API) as part of its plan to offer Open Banking as a service (BaaS).

Woori Bank launches Baas business for SMEs

 

Woori Bank launches new services

Woori Bank is a multinational Korean bank and one of the four largest domestic banks in South Korea, with a strong presence in commercial banking and corporate finance. Its new BaaS solution enables non-financial companies to integrate financial services into their apps conveniently. The bank will offer this service to any company regardless of size, with the aim of moving beyond individual partnerships to attract smaller firms and startups that lack the resources or recognition to partner with financial institutions.

By leveraging Woori Bank’s platform, firms can integrate services simply by connecting to the bank’s system. For instance, a company offering hotel reservations could link its booking functions to Woori Bank’s payment system, allowing its customers to pay directly without the need for complex contracts with payment gateway providers and credit card companies.

The platform is expected to expand partnerships across industries such as retail, fintech, manufacturing, and real estate. The bank anticipates that the BaaS model, which has already proven efficient with larger enterprises, will now expand to enable wide-ranging cooperation with SMEs.

Competition in the sector for entering related markets is expected to increase as Woori Bank introduces service-type banking, targeting specific customer groups. Representatives of the bank mention that a wider range of collaborations will be possible by utilising the new solution, designed by Woori Bank and other companies, to offer SMEs.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BaaS, SMEs, product launch, banks, Open Banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Woori Bank
Countries: Korea, Republic of
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Woori Bank

|
Discover all the Company news on Woori Bank and other articles related to Woori Bank in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like