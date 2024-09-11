Wise Platform Joins AbbeyCross as new payment partner

Wise Platform, an infrastructure developed by Wise for facilitating international payments, offers banks, financial institutions, and global enterprises advanced technology and a network designed to ensure fast, secure, and cost-effective cross-border transactions. The infrastructure connects to five payment systems and collaborates with over 90 banking partners globally, supporting transactions in more than 40 currencies across over 160 countries.
By integrating with the ABX Platform, Wise Platform will provide AbbeyCross users with access to faster and more transparent FX payment rates, including those for emerging markets, as well as a streamlined settlement process. The ABX Platform offers banking and money service business (MSB) clients access to multiple FX payment providers through a single integration. This approach contrasts with the traditional bilateral connectivity model, which limits options to single providers. The platform aims to deliver competitive services and clear FX rates.
AbbeyCross focuses on improving the FX payments market infrastructure by collaborating with global banks, MSBs, and Real-Time Payment (RTP) providers. It aims to lower integration barriers, address compliance and continuity risks, and provide greater price transparency in a fragmented and inefficient FX payments industry.
Representatives from AbbeyCross commented that Wise Platform's involvement as a founding payment partner will enhance the choice, price transparency, and overall payment settlement experience for global banks and MSBs using the ABX Platform.
Officials from Wise Platform noted that the partnership aligns with Wise's mission to improve the speed, cost, and transparency of financial transactions. They expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, which aims to modernise global financial payments, particularly in emerging markets, by leveraging Wise’s global payments infrastructure to enhance cross-border money transfers.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions