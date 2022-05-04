Western Union services available at SuperGIROS locations in Colombia

By teaming with SuperGIROS, Colombians now have more than 9,800 additional locations to send and receive money to friends and family around the world. The move brings the total number of Western Union locations in Colombia to 17,000.
Werstern Union company officials stated that in Colombia and across Latin America they continue to expand their network, offering consumers more convenience, introducing new services, and allowing them to send money to people across the world. They look forward to working with SuperGIROS to help bridge the gap to full financial inclusion for all Colombians.
The SuperGIROS network has expanded to include 23 provinces. Together, both companies now possess a country-wide footprint that reaches remote areas, providing access to financial services. Remittances continue to be the lifeline for many Colombian families, according to the company. Through the launch of Western Union international money transfers in our 10,000 stores, they can now connect more customers with their families across the world.
