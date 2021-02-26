|
Western Union integrates SWIFT Global Payment Initiative

Friday 26 February 2021 12:53 CET | News

US-based Western Union Business Solutions has announced the expansion of its global capabilities, bringing different payment services to business customers.  

Western Union has integrated SWIFT Global Payment Initiative and increased its international currency options within its WU Mass Payments API to 130. As a SWIFT GPI member, Western Union will provide clients with increased visibility, helping their payments reach their intended destination.

WU Mass Pay offers built-in, real-time FX quotes. Partners can send up to 10,000 payments in 130 currencies in a single batch with report functionality, and automated notification changes to payment status with the option to route payments over the Western Union Business Solutions global network.


