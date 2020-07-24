Sections
News

Western Union expands cooperation with NH Bank

Friday 24 July 2020 11:14 CET | News

Western Union has expanded its partnership cooperation with NH Bank, through the appointment NongHyup (Agricultural Co-operative) as a sub-agent.

This partnership will enable customers in South Korea to send money in more than 200 countries and territories through Western Union.

The cross-border payment service is now available at select NongHyup locations.

The bank is planning to establish over 400 locations by end of this year, and 4,000 locations by 2024.

Through this extended partnership, Western Union will further expand its services to offer cross-border remittance services in more locations across the country.


More: Link


Keywords: Western Union, NH Bank, NongHyup, payments, cross-border remittance
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Korea, Republic of
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






