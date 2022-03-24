Western Union, Artajasa offer payouts into bank accounts and wallets

The collaboration will enable customers to receive international money transfers in minutes into their bank accounts across all major banks in Indonesia. Payout into wallets will launch later in 2022.
Western Union officials said that the increasing demand for financial connectivity and rising expectations for immediate access means more people are looking for trusted ways to move their money, especially into bank accounts. The collaboration with Artajasa adds to Western Union’s portfolio of money movement options.
Founded in 2000, Artajasa has also developed network solutions for bill payments across various industries, including telecommunications, utilities, insurance, finance, and education. The company ensures a level of security, integrity, and monitoring for all levels and types of transactions processed. The company aims to offer customers the ability to receive money into their bank accounts and wallets.
Western Union has increased its account-based payout options, including bank account, wallet or card payout, ensuring connectivity for customers. Globally, Western Union can process payouts into billions of bank accounts, including millions of wallets and cards across more than 130 countries and territories, with real-time capabilities in 100 of these countries.
