Western Union and IRIS Software Group partner up

Tuesday 18 May 2021 09:29 CET | News

UK-based IRIS Software Group and Western Union Business Solutions have partnered to offer simplified global payroll and payments solutions worldwide.

This partnership will serve the demand for cross-border payroll and currency payments for organisations with a global workforce. It allows in-house teams and specialist providers to deliver payrolls in large volumes, as the press release says.

IRIS FMP is a partner in international payroll, benefits, payments, and HR solutions; approximately 20% of the UK’s workforce is paid by IRIS payroll offerings and 90% of the global workforce is covered by IRIS HR and payroll solutions, as the company says. Western Union Business Solutions helps organisations with the solutions they need to send, receive, and manage international payments across a global network spanning 200 countries and territories. 

IRIS FMP’s technology and experience helps payroll managers and accountants to calculate and process employee salaries. Western Union’s platform, coupled with their expertise, provides the ability to help ensure employees are paid correctly across multiple currencies and countries. 

