News

WeOwn has launched Money Turtle, a mobile app for fundraising

Thursday 21 January 2021 14:19 CET | News

Europe-based fintech WeOwn has launched Money Turtle, a mobile-first platform for companies of all shapes and sizes looking to raise capital, across Europe, according to the official press release. 

The app modernises the funding process for businesses, removing the awkwardness of borrowing from friends and family when obtaining funds for their business or project. Money Turtle enables users, be they SMEs, larger corporates, or individuals, in a few simple steps to register their business, define the project at hand and invite their network to invest. Simplifying this process allows founders to concentrate on building the offering rather than worrying about contract writing and payment chasing. 

Within Money Turtle, upon agreement of investment, a programmable smart contract and a physical contract (PDF) are generated and linked between the fundraiser and their associated supporters. This allows both parties to have a digital and physical contract to simplify any disputes that may arise.

Fundraisers can create milestones within the app, allowing real engagement with their growing communities of investors. They can engage by highlighting progress milestones, sharing any news, successes, and updates on what is happening with the capital the community has entrusted in the company.


Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Europe
