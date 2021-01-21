WeOwn has launched Money Turtle, a mobile app for fundraising

The app modernises the funding process for businesses, removing the awkwardness of borrowing from friends and family when obtaining funds for their business or project. Money Turtle enables users, be they SMEs, larger corporates, or individuals, in a few simple steps to register their business, define the project at hand and invite their network to invest. Simplifying this process allows founders to concentrate on building the offering rather than worrying about contract writing and payment chasing.
Within Money Turtle, upon agreement of investment, a programmable smart contract and a physical contract (PDF) are generated and linked between the fundraiser and their associated supporters. This allows both parties to have a digital and physical contract to simplify any disputes that may arise.
Fundraisers can create milestones within the app, allowing real engagement with their growing communities of investors. They can engage by highlighting progress milestones, sharing any news, successes, and updates on what is happening with the capital the community has entrusted in the company.
