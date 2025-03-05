Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Walletto integrates MB WAY as an option for improved payments

Wednesday 5 March 2025 09:54 CET | News

Walletto, a Lithuanian electronic money institution, has integrated with MB WAY, powered by SIBS, a mobile payment method in Portugal.

 

This addition to Walletto’s Acquiring services aims to allow businesses to offer faster, safer and more efficient payment experiences to their customers.

Walletto chooses MB WAY as a payment option

 

MB WAY payments for Walletto’s customers

MB WAY holds a 45% share of the ecommerce transaction market in Portugal, making it a popular choice among online shoppers. Customers select the MB WAY payment option at checkout, enter their mobile number, and authenticate their transaction via MB WAY PIN or TouchID. According to the company, 94% of MB WAY users select it as their preferred payment method thanks to the convenient and fast experience it provides.

For merchants looking to improve their payment offerings, integrating MB WAY through Walletto provides a range of advantages. The reduced friction at checkout resulting from completed purchases without the need for card details from customers boosts conversion rates. According to SIBS Analytics, 57% of young adults in Portugal use MB WAY for ecommerce purchases. By integrating this option, businesses can tap into a large, new demographic.

The card abandonment rate is also reduced, as MB WAY’s process minimises barriers at checkout and improves the overall shopping experience. Merchants can integrate the payment option with ease into their online stores, offering a simple setup process and the ability to accept payments in EUR.

MB WAY ensures that transactions are protected with the same level of security as credit cards, as customers authenticate with TouchID or MB WAY PIN.

For companies looking to expand their reach, MB WAY is a widespread adoption that aims to equip businesses with the tools necessary to cater to a broad customer base. By offering payments without requiring sensitive information, companies can improve customer trust and conversion rates. Additionally, MB WAY helps save time during checkout, ensuring a faster transaction process.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, payments , payment methods, local payment method, checkout optimisation
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: MB WAY, Walletto
Countries: Portugal
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

MB WAY

|

Walletto

|
Discover all the Company news on MB WAY and other articles related to MB WAY in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like