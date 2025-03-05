Walletto integrates MB WAY as an option for improved payments

This addition to Walletto’s Acquiring services aims to allow businesses to offer faster, safer and more efficient payment experiences to their customers.
MB WAY holds a 45% share of the ecommerce transaction market in Portugal, making it a popular choice among online shoppers. Customers select the MB WAY payment option at checkout, enter their mobile number, and authenticate their transaction via MB WAY PIN or TouchID. According to the company, 94% of MB WAY users select it as their preferred payment method thanks to the convenient and fast experience it provides.
For merchants looking to improve their payment offerings, integrating MB WAY through Walletto provides a range of advantages. The reduced friction at checkout resulting from completed purchases without the need for card details from customers boosts conversion rates. According to SIBS Analytics, 57% of young adults in Portugal use MB WAY for ecommerce purchases. By integrating this option, businesses can tap into a large, new demographic.
The card abandonment rate is also reduced, as MB WAY’s process minimises barriers at checkout and improves the overall shopping experience. Merchants can integrate the payment option with ease into their online stores, offering a simple setup process and the ability to accept payments in EUR.
MB WAY ensures that transactions are protected with the same level of security as credit cards, as customers authenticate with TouchID or MB WAY PIN.
For companies looking to expand their reach, MB WAY is a widespread adoption that aims to equip businesses with the tools necessary to cater to a broad customer base. By offering payments without requiring sensitive information, companies can improve customer trust and conversion rates. Additionally, MB WAY helps save time during checkout, ensuring a faster transaction process.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions