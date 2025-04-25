Subscribe
VoPay launches an embedded cross-border solution

Friday 25 April 2025 14:24 CET | News

Embedded financial technology provider VoPay has announced the launch of its new Cross-Border Payments-As-A-Service solution.

Following this announcement, the white-label technology will enable organisations to move money around the world with full transparency, compliance, and real-time FX. In addition, being built for software platforms and financial institutions, the product will allow firms to benefit from its features without the need to build their own cross-border infrastructure. 

With this solution, partners and collaborators will have the possibility to expand into global markets and deliver a secure cross-border payment offering. VoPay will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on VoPay’s embedded cross-border solution launch

According to officials of the company, VoPay’s platform aims to close the gap between the payments landscape with an embedded, developer-first approach that supports B2B, B2P, P2B, and P2P use cases across more than 140 countries and multiple disbursement methods. At the same time, the new service gives partners the ability to offer improved international payment experiences, as well as boost their revenue streams and support their users with safer and faster transactions. 

In addition, VoPay’s solution is purpose-built to serve vertical SaaS platforms, digital marketplaces, and ERP providers, as well as payroll platforms and financial institutions that are looking to unlock new revenue from international money movement. Included in its key capabilities are a full-stack embedded payments, real-time FX engine, compliance by design, end-to-end orchestration, white-label flexibility, and speed to market features. 

Software platforms and FIs can launch Cross-Border Payments in a way that fits their business model. This includes the possibility to embed the experience directly into their platform using branded UI components and developer-first APIs, launch a Turnkey Solution using VoPay’s white-label deployment model, or access no-code services from the company’s dashboard with full functionality–zero development needed. 


