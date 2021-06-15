|
Volante Technologies, SIA to boost instant payments in Europe

Tuesday 15 June 2021

Cloud payments and financial messaging company Volante Technologies and fintech SIA have partnered to enable banks, FIs, and PSPs to access instant payments in Europe.

The combination of Volante’s cloud-native SEPA Instant Payments-as-a-Service with the high-speed, secure, and low-latency network infrastructure SIAnet will allow Europe-based banks and financial institutions to directly access the EBA Clearing’s pan-European real-time payment system RT1 and the TARGET Instant Payments Settlement (TIPS) service of the Eurosystem (the ECB and national central banks in the Eurozone). 

The partnership will allow the banking and financial communities to send and receive payments in less than 10 seconds for a maximum amount currently set at EUR 100,000 per individual transaction, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, in line with the SEPA Instant Credit Transfer scheme of the European Payments Council (EPC).


Keywords: partnership, instant payments, TARGET Instant Payment Settlement, SEPA, PaaS
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Europe
