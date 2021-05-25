|
Volante, Deloitte to accelerate payments modernisation

Cloud payments and financial messaging service provider Volante Technologies and Deloitte have partnered to offer clients a service that enables financial institutions to transform how they run their payments business. 

Volante’s cloud-based technology solutions for financial institutions will now include added insight and integration services from Deloitte as part of a broader strategic alliance agreement. This new offering from Volante and Deloitte will enable banks and payment service providers to further enhance the strategic and financial benefits of payments modernisation and cloud technologies, while simplifying regulatory compliance challenges and reducing operational risk. More so, it will enable the industry to scale new payments products in a more agile manner. 

Deloitte will also bring a wealth of deep technology-implementation experience to the offering. This includes helping clients in areas as diverse as payments modernisation, API-driven automation, risk and regulatory compliance, anti-fraud programmes, and cybersecurity capabilities on a global and local level. 


