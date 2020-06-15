Sections
News

Vodafone selects WorldRemit to enable fund transfers to Fiji

Monday 15 June 2020 12:38 CET | News

Vodafone has selected WorldRemit as a global partner in a programme to offer cross-border money transfers to Fiji.

The collaboration will enable WorldRemit users in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the US, and the UK to send remittances to Fiji for free.

The move is expected to benefit the people of the island nation, severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and Cyclone Harold. 

Users can send money by selecting Vodafone M-PAISA Mobile Money Transfer in the app by entering recipient details.

The recipient will receive the funds at their Vodafone M-PAISA mobile money account. They can also collect cash from local agents.

More: Link


Industry Events

