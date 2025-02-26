Vistra partners with Airwallex to support global business growth

As part of their collaboration, Vistra and Airwallex intend to enable their clients to enter additional markets by optimising complex global business and finance operations. The two companies are committed to global reach and augmented technology, with them planning to focus on supporting their clients’ progress and advancing their capabilities.
Besides teaming up with Vistra, Airwallex also partnered with Moss to optimise and simplify global payments back in November 2024. At that time, the two companies intended to embed global bank transfers and expand operational capabilities, in turn assisting Moss’ international growth ambitions. Fast forward to January 2025, Airwallex joined forces with ClearBank to improve its offering in the UK by integrating ClearBank’s agency banking solution. More specifically, Airwallex gained access to virtual business accounts, GBP collections, and Confirmation of Payee (CoP) functionalities. Through these additions, the company intended to further advance its services for its business customers in the region.
The strategic agreement between Vistra and Airwallex is set to allow the former to integrate Airwallex’s Business Account and Embedded Finance products into its platform, offering clients scaled convenience and efficiency in managing their global operations. Additionally, the integration enables Vistra’s clients to conduct two significant tasks for operating internationally on its platform, including creating an entity and allowing it to transact by way of opening a Global Business Account. At the same time, Vistra clients can benefit from competitive foreign exchange (FX) coverage provided by Airwallex’s pricing.
Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from Vistra mentioned that Embedded Finance comes as part of their company’s goal to equip clients with the required tools to conduct and grow their global business. With this alliance with Airwallex, Vistra’s users are set to be able to transfer funds between their entities, as well as pay employees or suppliers more efficiently, with them having access to optimal FX rates and being able to manage other entity-related tasks on the Vistra Platform.
