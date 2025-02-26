Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Vistra partners with Airwallex to support global business growth

Wednesday 26 February 2025 11:14 CET | News

Vistra, a provider of business services, has joined forces with Airwallex to support their clients in expanding their services into new markets. 

As part of their collaboration, Vistra and Airwallex intend to enable their clients to enter additional markets by optimising complex global business and finance operations. The two companies are committed to global reach and augmented technology, with them planning to focus on supporting their clients’ progress and advancing their capabilities.

Vistra partners with Airwallex to support global business growth

Besides teaming up with Vistra, Airwallex also partnered with Moss to optimise and simplify global payments back in November 2024. At that time, the two companies intended to embed global bank transfers and expand operational capabilities, in turn assisting Moss’ international growth ambitions. Fast forward to January 2025, Airwallex joined forces with ClearBank to improve its offering in the UK by integrating ClearBank’s agency banking solution. More specifically, Airwallex gained access to virtual business accounts, GBP collections, and Confirmation of Payee (CoP) functionalities. Through these additions, the company intended to further advance its services for its business customers in the region.

Vistra and Airwallex’s development strategy

The strategic agreement between Vistra and Airwallex is set to allow the former to integrate Airwallex’s Business Account and Embedded Finance products into its platform, offering clients scaled convenience and efficiency in managing their global operations. Additionally, the integration enables Vistra’s clients to conduct two significant tasks for operating internationally on its platform, including creating an entity and allowing it to transact by way of opening a Global Business Account. At the same time, Vistra clients can benefit from competitive foreign exchange (FX) coverage provided by Airwallex’s pricing.

Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from Vistra mentioned that Embedded Finance comes as part of their company’s goal to equip clients with the required tools to conduct and grow their global business. With this alliance with Airwallex, Vistra’s users are set to be able to transfer funds between their entities, as well as pay employees or suppliers more efficiently, with them having access to optimal FX rates and being able to manage other entity-related tasks on the Vistra Platform. 

For more information about Airwallex, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, embedded finance, embedded payments, transactions , FX
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Airwallex, Vistra
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Airwallex

|

Vistra

|
Discover all the Company news on Airwallex and other articles related to Airwallex in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like