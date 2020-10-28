|
Visa to acquire YellowPepper

Wednesday 28 October 2020 13:12 CET | News

Visa has announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire YellowPepper, a fintech that supports financial institutions and startups in LATAM and the Caribbean.

The acquisition builds on a strategic partnership and investment Visa made in YellowPepper in May 2018. The YellowPepper platform offers a set of APIs to enable issuers, processors, and governments to access multiple payment rails for many payment flows through a single connection.

YellowPepper will assist with the adoption of Visa’s ‘network of networks’ strategy by reducing the time-to-market and cost for issuers and processors.

The company will also facilitate the integration of Visa Direct, Visa’s real-time push payments platform, and Visa B2B Connect, Visa’s non-card-based payment cross-border B2B network.

YellowPepper’s platform enables financial institutions to launch card and account agnostic real-time solutions, while providing services such as tokenization, identity validation, and risk tools.


More: Link


Keywords: Visa, YellowPepper, LATAM, the Caribbean, APIs, digital payments, acquisition
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Latin America
