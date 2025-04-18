Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Visa teams up with USSC Money Services to launch Visa Direct in the Philippines

Friday 18 April 2025 13:04 CET | News

Visa has entered into a collaboration with USSC Money Services (UMSI) to roll out Visa Direct in the Philippines and optimise cross-border payments.

By implementing Visa Direct, UMSI’s business clients are set to be able to improve how they conduct cross-border outbound payments, in turn making them more efficient and convenient. The service supports the transfer of funds to eligible Visa Direct cards, bank accounts, and wallets in a range of jurisdictions across the globe. Since its launch, 11 billion transactions were made through Visa Direct across 195 countries and territories and 150 currencies, according to company data.

Visa teams up with USSC Money Services to launch Visa Direct in the Philippines

 

Before rolling out Visa Direct, Visa and UMSI have worked together on a deal to issue the U Visa Prepaid Card, which was targeted towards new-to-bank customers from several segments, including business process outsourcing (BPO) employees and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). Additionally, as detailed by Visa and UMSI, the Philippines holds a substantial outbound money movement market, especially for business-to-business payments.

According to Visa’s ‘Money Travels: 2024 Digital Remittances Adoption’ report, there is a USD 151 billion outbound market opportunity, with the majority covering business-related flows. Additionally, the report underlined that 58% of individuals residing in the Philippines choose digital money movement methods to the detriment of cross-border payments and remittances due to their high fees, long processing times, and the need to visit a physical location.

Latest news from Visa

In addition to USMI starting to leverage Visa Direct, ZEN.COM also recently partnered with Visa to support cross-border payments through the service. The collaboration focused on facilitating real-time transactions across peer-to-peer, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business payments. The fintech provider began leveraging Visa Direct’s card payout services in 2024 and, with this move, aimed to continue to scale its payment capabilities. The initiative was projected to optimise transaction efficiency for individual users and businesses. 

Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, cross-border payments, B2B payments, online payments, financial services
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: USSC Money Services, Visa
Countries: Philippines
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

USSC Money Services

|

Visa

|
Discover all the Company news on USSC Money Services and other articles related to USSC Money Services in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like