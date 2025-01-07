Subscribe
News

Visa and ZEN.COM expand real-time cross-border payments

Friday 4 April 2025 14:28 CET | News

Visa and European fintech provider ZEN.COM have entered into an agreement to support cross-border payment services through Visa Direct.

 

The partnership aims to facilitate real-time transactions across peer-to-peer (P2P), business-to-consumer (B2C), and business-to-business (B2B) payments.

 

Supporting a better payment infrastructure 

ZEN.COM has been working with Currencycloud, which is now part of Visa Direct, since 2020. The company began using Visa Direct’s card payout services last year and continues to expand its payment capabilities with this latest collaboration. The initiative is expected to improve transaction efficiency for both individual users and businesses. 

A representative from Visa stated that the agreement reflects the company’s strategy of working with fintech firms to develop flexible and effective financial solutions. The representative added that the integration of Visa Direct would provide ZEN.COM customers with a dependable and seamless cross-border payment experience. 

An official from ZEN.COM described the partnership with Visa as a strategic move aimed at improving payment speed and accessibility. The official noted that incorporating Visa Direct would simplify cross-border transactions while strengthening the company’s digital payment services. 

ZEN.COM provides users with multi-currency IBAN accounts, competitive currency conversion rates, fast money transfers, and multiple funding options. The company also offers ZEN Pay for secure digital transactions and ZEN Cards designed to support ecommerce operations for both consumers and businesses.

Other developments from ZEN 

In a separate development from January 2025, Bitget announced an integration of ZEN.com into its fiat deposit and withdrawal channel. With this integration, Bitget users gained the ability to deposit and withdraw funds using 11 supported fiat currencies, including PLN, CZK, DKK, AUD, CAD, NOK, SEK, CHF and HUF. 

This collaboration aimed to reflect Bitget’s focus on enhancing accessibility and improving the user experience, particularly in underserved European markets and major regions such as Oceania.


Source: Link


Keywords: partnership, cross-border payments, transactions , B2B payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Visa, ZEN.COM
Countries: United States
Visa

|

ZEN.COM

|
