News

Visa starts Accelerator Program in Asia Pacific

Thursday 3 December 2020 13:24 CET | News

US-based Visa has launched an accelerator program for startups across Asia Pacific that are looking to expand their businesses into new markets.

Visa will select a group of up to six startups to be part of the first program cohort. The Visa Accelerator Program will focus on creating defined commercial opportunities for the startups to collaborate with Visa and its network of bank and merchant partners in the region. 

The Visa Accelerator Program is designed for startups that have launched successful solutions in their home markets but are looking towards the next stage of growth.

Visa is looking for firms that want to address areas such as:  

  • Expanding access to the digital economy to consumers and businesses that may be underserved or cash-dependent; 
  • Supporting small businesses as they grapple with changing technology demands and the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • Using the growing open data environment in the region to develop more personalised banking and shopping experiences;
  • Developing new ways of moving money that are not dependent on traditional credit and debit cards.

Keywords: Visa, startups, fintech, Visa Accelerator Program, banks, merchants, unbanked, SME, open data
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Asia
