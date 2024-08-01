Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Visa launches SME online toolkit in Vietnam

Thursday 1 August 2024 15:20 CET | News

Multinational payment card services corporation Visa has announced that it introduced an online toolkit meant to support merchants in Vietnam to fully benefit from its digital payment solutions. 

By launching the resources, Visa intends to allow merchants in Vietnam, more specifically small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to accept and take advantage of the company’s digital payment solutions. In addition, the move comes as part of Visa’s commitment to advance the Vietnamese SMEs' capabilities and develop the national economy, by accelerating the adoption and acceptance of contactless payments.

Visa has announced that it introduced an online toolkit meant to support merchants in Vietnam to fully benefit from its digital payment solutions.

Moreover, the toolkit, which is available on Visa’s website, delivers instructions and addresses common inquiries that merchants have in both Vietnamese and English, guiding them towards successfully initiating and processing contactless transactions. Also, the resources underline the universal Contactless Indicator included in contactless Visa cards, as well as the Contactless Symbol featured on all contactless readers.

Visa’s toolkit and initiatives

According to Visa’s officials, consumers in Vietnam and globally are increasingly adopting contactless payments due to their speed, convenience, and security, which prompts merchants to expand their accepted payment methods. Additionally, the firm expressed its commitment to providing SMEs in Vietnam with modern financial and payment solutions, so that they can grow their operations and reach their potential. By launching the new payments toolkit, Visa aims to facilitate the extensive adoption of digital payments among businesses, enabling them to better address the needs and preferences of consumers while accelerating the transition to a cashless society in Vietnam.

Furthermore, the toolkit follows several initiatives from Visa, in which the firm intended to support SMEs and foster cashless payments while driving participation in the digital economy. For example, Visa partnered with VNPAY to allow contactless payments through VNPAY SoftPOS by enabling merchants to leverage their smartphones as POS devices that accept tap-to-pay transactions. Through this, the two firms aimed to improve the shopping experience, minimise costs of equipment and cash management, and optimise financial reporting for merchants.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: SMEs, product launch, contactless payments, digital payments, cashless
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Visa
Countries: Vietnam
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Visa

|
Discover all the Company news on Visa and other articles related to Visa in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like