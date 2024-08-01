Visa launches SME online toolkit in Vietnam

By launching the resources, Visa intends to allow merchants in Vietnam, more specifically small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to accept and take advantage of the company’s digital payment solutions. In addition, the move comes as part of Visa’s commitment to advance the Vietnamese SMEs' capabilities and develop the national economy, by accelerating the adoption and acceptance of contactless payments.
Moreover, the toolkit, which is available on Visa’s website, delivers instructions and addresses common inquiries that merchants have in both Vietnamese and English, guiding them towards successfully initiating and processing contactless transactions. Also, the resources underline the universal Contactless Indicator included in contactless Visa cards, as well as the Contactless Symbol featured on all contactless readers.
