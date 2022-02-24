|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Visa and VNPAY to accelerate digital payments in Vietnam

Thursday 24 February 2022 14:07 CET | News

Visa has partnered with Vietnam-based fintech VNPAY to augment the digital payment experience in Vietnam.

The two companies will make cashless payment more accessible in Vietnam through expanding and strengthening the fintech company's affiliate network of accepting merchants, as well as rolling out new services including Visa’s Tap to Phone acceptance solution, virtual Visa prepaid cards, fund transfers powered by Visa Direct service, and the Visa Instalment Solution (VIS), among others.

According to Visa’s Consumer Payment Attitudes study 2021, 80% of consumers in Vietnam are interested in using mobile contactless payments like Tap to Phone. Visa’s strategic partnership with VNPAY emphasizes Vietnam’s ongoing cashless and digital transition. While bringing VNPAY merchants and users into the Visa ecosystem, the implementation of digital capabilities will expand Visa’s network and spur the adoption of contactless payment.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Visa, cashless, digital payments, digitalisation, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Vietnam
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like