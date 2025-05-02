Visa launches platform to enable payments in AI-driven commerce

The platform is designed to integrate Visa’s global payment network with the next generation of AI agents that are set to redefine how consumers shop and pay.
As artificial intelligence transforms digital experiences, AI-powered agents are expected to take on a central role in commerce by researching products, comparing options, managing preferences, and executing purchases on behalf of users. Visa Intelligent Commerce provides the infrastructure required for these AI agents to conduct transactions with security and trust.
Visa Intelligent Commerce builds on over three decades of experience in using artificial intelligence and machine learning to manage fraud and ensure transaction security. With this new platform, Visa extends its payment technologies, including tokenization and authentication APIs, to support AI commerce at scale.
The company is working with several players in the AI ecosystem, including OpenAI, Microsoft, Anthropic, Samsung, Stripe, IBM, Mistral AI, and Perplexity. These partnerships are intended to drive widespread adoption and support the integration of secure payments into AI platforms globally.
The new platform introduces several core capabilities for developers and businesses:
AI-ready cards: these tokenized digital credentials replace traditional card details, allowing AI agents to transact securely on behalf of consumers. Identity verification ensures that only authorised agents can initiate payments.
AI-powered personalisation: with consumer consent, basic Visa spending data can be used to tailor AI shopping recommendations and improve the relevance of agent-driven commerce.
Simple and secure payments: consumers can define specific spending limits and conditions for AI agents, while Visa enables real-time transaction controls and support for dispute resolution.
Visa Intelligent Commerce also includes a commercial partner program and a suite of integrated APIs, offering developers the tools they need to build AI commerce solutions that are both secure and scalable.
By combining its trusted infrastructure with innovation, Visa aims to deliver personalised, efficient, and secure payment experiences across the AI economy.
