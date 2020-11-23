|
Visa, ICICI Bank launch Visa in a Box in India

Monday 23 November 2020 14:21 CET | News

Visa has announced a collaboration with India-based ICICI Bank on its Visa in a Box programme for fintech acceleration.

Through this collaboration, fintechs can access APIs and the developer sandbox of Visa and ICICI Bank to build, test, and deploy consumer payment applications.

As part of the alliance they will launch their prepaid card issuing programme in India. Under the partnership, ICICI Bank has launched co-branded prepaid cards with three fintechs, one each in business banking, business expense management and a neo bank.

Visa and ICICI Bank will also jointly develop programmes aimed at accelerating growth and innovation in their respective businesses, as official representatives say. ICICI Bank will also have access to Visa’s network of fintech partners — part of the Visa Everywhere Initiative (VEI) — and provide guidance to get them to market.


Keywords: Visa, ICICI Bank, Visa in a Box, India, partnership, product launch, fintech, APIs, prepaid card, Visa Everywhere Initiative
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: India
