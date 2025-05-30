Visa deploys a range of new products for the APAC region

The firm aims to drive flexibility, security, and acceptance in the region by leveraging its global network and expertise in payment development, offering new products aimed at delivering security and trust to AI-enabled payments in the APAC.
The company believes that AI-driven digital ecommerce will significantly change the way shoppers discover and purchase products and services, with AI agents browsing, selecting, managing transactions, and purchasing on users’ behalf.
Visa’s new AI-enabled solutions offer regional partners, including AI platforms, fintechs, banks, and merchants, a simple way to connect to the Visa network and deliver secure payment experiences for their clients.
The company introduced Visa Intelligent Commerce, a solution that opens its payments network to developers and engineers that built AI-driven commerce in the APAC. The initiative integrates APIs and a commercial partner program to AI platforms, allowing engineers to deploy Visa’s AI commerce capabilities at scale. Additionally, Visa explores partnerships with Ant International, Grab, and Tencent to grow AI commerce by focusing on checkout optimisation.
Visa is also expanding its offering to include stablecoin-backed assets, settlement, and programmable money. On and off-ramps via stablecoin-backed cards allow consumers to use their Visa credentials to buy stablecoins with fiat currency and pay with stablecoin across Visa-accepting merchant locations. In the APAC, Visa is partnering with DCS Singapore, DTC Pay, and StraitsX on stablecoin-backed cards.
Through its tokenised asset platform, the company is enabling its partners to issue and manage fiat-backed tokens, delivering interconnectivity to public and private blockchains, programmable financing, trading tokenised assets, and facilitating cross-border transactions.
Moreover, Visa’s Flex Credential, launched with SMBC and SMCC as the Olive card in Japan, lets users switch between debit, credit, and rewards. With transactions 40% above Japan’s average, it is now expanding to SEMs and will soon launch in Vietnam with local banks.
Additional new services from Visa include Visa Pay, backed by partners like LINE Pay, Maya, OpenRice, and Woori Card, which connects any wallet to Visa-accepting merchants, and Visa Accept, which launches in Vietnam and enables informal sellers and freelancers to take contactless payments via NFC smartphones and apps.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions