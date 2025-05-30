Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Visa deploys a range of new products for the APAC region

Friday 30 May 2025 14:15 CET | News

Visa has announced a suite of product developments and partnerships aimed at improving commerce in the APAC region.

 

The firm aims to drive flexibility, security, and acceptance in the region by leveraging its global network and expertise in payment development, offering new products aimed at delivering security and trust to AI-enabled payments in the APAC.

Visa deploys a range of new products for the APAC region

Visa’s AI strategy and partnerships

The company believes that AI-driven digital ecommerce will significantly change the way shoppers discover and purchase products and services, with AI agents browsing, selecting, managing transactions, and purchasing on users’ behalf.

Visa’s new AI-enabled solutions offer regional partners, including AI platforms, fintechs, banks, and merchants, a simple way to connect to the Visa network and deliver secure payment experiences for their clients.

The company introduced Visa Intelligent Commerce, a solution that opens its payments network to developers and engineers that built AI-driven commerce in the APAC. The initiative integrates APIs and a commercial partner program to AI platforms, allowing engineers to deploy Visa’s AI commerce capabilities at scale. Additionally, Visa explores partnerships with Ant International, Grab, and Tencent to grow AI commerce by focusing on checkout optimisation.

Visa is also expanding its offering to include stablecoin-backed assets, settlement, and programmable money. On and off-ramps via stablecoin-backed cards allow consumers to use their Visa credentials to buy stablecoins with fiat currency and pay with stablecoin across Visa-accepting merchant locations. In the APAC, Visa is partnering with DCS Singapore, DTC Pay, and StraitsX on stablecoin-backed cards.

Through its tokenised asset platform, the company is enabling its partners to issue and manage fiat-backed tokens, delivering interconnectivity to public and private blockchains, programmable financing, trading tokenised assets, and facilitating cross-border transactions.

Moreover, Visa’s Flex Credential, launched with SMBC and SMCC as the Olive card in Japan, lets users switch between debit, credit, and rewards. With transactions 40% above Japan’s average, it is now expanding to SEMs and will soon launch in Vietnam with local banks.

Additional new services from Visa include Visa Pay, backed by partners like LINE Pay, Maya, OpenRice, and Woori Card, which connects any wallet to Visa-accepting merchants, and Visa Accept, which launches in Vietnam and enables informal sellers and freelancers to take contactless payments via NFC smartphones and apps. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, stablecoin, partnership, ecommerce, artificial intelligence
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Visa
Countries: Asia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Visa

|
Discover all the Company news on Visa and other articles related to Visa in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like