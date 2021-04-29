|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Virgin Money selects Fintech Trade Ledger for new business banking proposition

Thursday 29 April 2021 13:17 CET | News

Virgin Money has selected Trade Ledger, which specialises in data-driven lending technology, to continue building its business banking proposition.

Trade Ledger is a global technology provider for the commercial banking and financial services industry, assisting banks to offer lending products to their customers. Its platform has a lending-as-a-service (LaaS) capability, supporting secured and unsecured lending, to unlock all types of working capital and business lending products for businesses.

The partnership with Trade Ledger allows Virgin Money to boost user experience for business customers applying for lending. The initial Trade Ledger products in scope for the Virgin Money Working Capital Health proposition include business term loans, asset finance, and invoice finance.

Virgin Money’s partnership with Trade Ledger is part of its commitments to the GBP 35 mln award from the Banking Competition Remedies (BCR) Capability and Innovation Fund in 2020.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, lending, banks, fintech, SMEs
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like