|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

VibePay, StreamElements to offer instant payments for gamers

Friday 18 December 2020 14:01 CET | News

UK-based VibePay has announced the partnership with content creator tools provider StreamElements to support the gaming community to make and receive tips. 

VibePay is a platform that offers account to account payments between consumers, friends, and businesses. Through this partnership, gamers will be able to instantly send and receive money from viewers and subscribers, directly from account to account for free.

To mark the new partnerships with StreamElements, VibePay is also launching its affiliate programme, which rewards streamers for connecting their viewers to VibePay. This includes referral rewards, sponsored giveaways, and competitions.

VibePay relies on Open Banking technology to bring a different way of payments into the day-to-day finances of consumers and businesses. The company does this by combining payments (PISP) with data (AISP). VibePay is a regulated entity by the FCA.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: VibePay, StreamElements, partnership, instant payments, gaming, A2A payment, Open Banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like