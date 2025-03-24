Viamericas launches cash-to-cash money transfer service

The solution is now available at agent locations across the US and aims to improve how customers send and receive money, with funds available for cash pickup at any participating Viamericas location.
Viamericas offers international money transfer, bill payment, check processing, and top-up services in locations throughout the US. With the FedNow service and the Real Time Payment (RTP) network, recipients can receive cash deposits within minutes. These transactions can be initiated at locations throughout the US and deposited into accounts at more than 820 banks that participate in either FedNow or RTP.
Viamericas' cash-to-cash service is designed to support its customers’ needs, including assisting loved ones with bill payments and offering financial help for essential expenses. The peer-to-peer nature of the transfers makes the process simple and efficient, ensuring the funds reach their destination.
To send cash, customers can visit any Viamericas agent location, and the recipient can pick up the money from any other participating agent location. This provides an alternative to individuals who do not have access to traditional banking services or who prefer the immediacy of cash pickups.
Viamericas’ domestic cash-to-cash transfer capabilities highlight its commitment to providing immediate locations across the country to help people care for their families through cash emergencies such as urgent expenses, ensuring healthcare, paying bills, or providing necessities of life. Viamericas aims to further provide affordable, quick, and convenient financial solutions to its clients.
Viamericas also offers rewards points through its Viamericas Plus program to allow customers to earn ViaPoints suing Viamerica’s services, including money transfers, bill payments, and telephone top-ups. Users can redeem their points to improve exchange rates or reduce fees on their next transaction.
