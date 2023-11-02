Subscribe
News

Verizon Business offers Apple Business Essentials

Thursday 2 November 2023 15:04 CET | News

US-based Verizon Business has announced that it offers Apple Business Essentials for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) using Apple products. 

Considering that SMEs increasingly rely on a distributed workforce and often without dedicated IT, Apple Business Essentials, a complete subscription that connects device management, 24/7 support, and cloud storage, offers Verizon Business customers the ability to manage and support their fleet of iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers. This intends to maximise operations and minimise employee downtime.

Apple Business Essentials is available for Verizon Business customers as a business plan via Verizon’s Business Solution Store (BuSS), with customers being able to choose from several plans with prices ranging from USD 2.99 to USD 24.99 per user per month. According to officials, the integration aims to provide customers with a simplified device management process and support for distributed workforce.

Apple Business Essentials is the most recent addition to Verizon Business’ programs, solutions, and services intended to support the small business community. The company developed Small Business Digital Ready, a free online platform that offers SMEs free, customised access to learning, including more than 40 courses, mentorship programs with industry experts, peer networking events, and one-to-one expert coaching, among others.  

Apple Business Essentials’ features

Developed for small organisations with up to 500 employees, Apple Business Essentials merges device management with iCloud storage into flexible subscription levels. The company also introduced an Apple Business Essentials mobile application for employees to download work-related apps and receive support. With the introduction of this service, Apple aimed to capture the expanding popularity of its devices in the corporate sector, where there is a need to oversee devices remotely.

Apple Business Essentials enables admins to configure, deploy, and manage Apple devices from anywhere, while also featuring iCloud storage and employing Apple IDs for authentication and permission. With the Collections feature, the subscription allows for a faster and simpler setup as it enables business owners to automatically assign the right apps and settings for each employee, team, or their own devices.

Moreover, owners can control security settings and features, including password policies, FileVault, and Firewall, so that users are not able to change them by mistake. When employees register personal devices, Apple Business Essentials uses cryptographic separations to keep work and personal data separate so their privacy is protected. The Lost Mode enables business owners to locate or play a sound on a missing iPhone or iPad, while also being able to Remote Lock and Erase data from any Apple device. 

