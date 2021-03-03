|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

VBCE teams up with EMQ for cross-border payments

Wednesday 3 March 2021 12:05 CET | News

Vancouver Bullion & Currency Exchange (VBCE) has partnered with global financial settlement network EMQ, to provide cross-border payments for businesses and consumers in Canada. 

By integrating with EMQ’s global network, VBCE’s customers can have access to cross-border solutions across Asia and Europe, with more markets underway in upcoming months.

Therefore, by using EMQ’s cross-border settlement network and VBCE’s financial service capabilities, businesses and consumers in Canada can send money to their recipients, with a range of pay-out options across Europe and markets in Asia including China, Japan, and India. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, cross-border payments, financial services
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Canada
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like