Valantic merges with verovis

Wednesday 16 June 2021 07:52 CET | News

Germany-based digital solutions company valantic has announced merging with consulting manufacturer verovis for end-to-end digitalisation of financial processes.

Verovis’ portfolio, which includes financial processes such as corporate management, planning, consolidation and reporting, will be introduced to valantic. Verovis offers prediction models to automate financial processes such as liquidity planning with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

With the merger of verovis and valantic, customers are offered an end-to-end solution portfolio for enterprise resource planning (ERP) and financing processes. Valantic also has a supply chain and logistics division which additionally offers customers solutions based on SAP Integrated Business Planning.


Keywords: partnership, financial services, artificial intelligence, supply chain finance
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Germany
