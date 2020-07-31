Sections
News

USD 26 mln in grants to help recovery of small businesses

Friday 31 July 2020 13:44 CET | News

Minister for Regional Growth and Local Government has announced that smaller businesses in UK will benefit from USD 26 million of new government funding.

SMBs will have access to grants of between USD 1.300 and USD 6.550 to help them access new technology and other equipment as well as professional, legal, financial, or other advice to help them get back on track. It comes on top of a package of Government support to help businesses to recover, including the USD 2.6 billion Kickstart Scheme which will create new jobs for people across the country, as well as USD 2 billion invested in scaling up employment support schemes and training to help people looking for a job.

The support will be fully funded by the government from the England European Regional Development Fund and distributed through Growth Hubs, embedded in local areas across UK. It will be fully funded by the Government with no obligation for businesses to contribute financially.


More: Link


