UPI partners with First Parking to launch parking payments

Tuesday 12 March 2024 15:29 CET | News

Union Pay International (UPI) has recently announced a partnership with First Parking in Australia to launch a frictionless parking payment service which aims to make life easier for locals and foreign drivers. 

The new collaboration allows UnionPay cardholders to directly link their card with First Parking and benefit from convenient and cashless payment methods when parking their car in Australia’s major cities. The latest partnership marks UPI’s continued expansion and technological innovation in international payments.

What should UPI cardholders expect

According to UPI officials, Chinese cardholders who travel to Australia frequently can benefit from a more convenient and secure payment experience via First Parking. UnionPay continues to add new services and functions for all its cardholders across the world, aiming to make payments seamless, secure, and frictionless, improving the overall life of its clients. 

\In the past few years, the company has made expansion to the Australian market a priority, with over 95% of local merchants currently supporting UnionPay cards and 85% of them integrating UnionPay’s mobile payment services. Currently, more than 800,000 UnionPay cards have been issued in Australia alone, which show’s the company’s dedication into providing high-quality payment services and flexible options to its ever-expanding clientele. 

UnionPay collaborates with more than 2,600 partners globally and has enabled card acceptance in 183 countries and regions, with issuance in 82 countries and regions. Outside Mainland China, UnionPay is accepted as a payment method at more than 1.75 million ATMs and 66 million merchants.

What does First Parking bring to the table?

As one of Australia’s leaders in parking management, First Parking operates several car parks in major city centres across the country, including Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney. The registration and account setup for all UPI cardholders is easy and straightforward, as clients only need to complete an online registration and link their UnionPay card to it.

New applicants will benefit from high-quality First Parking’s License Plate Recognition (LPR) equipment, which will further increase safety and even save 20% on all casual rates when becoming an Express Member. Parking is also easy as clients just need to drive to the gate and cameras will read the number plate to enter, allowing people to pay automatically, without extra hustle.


