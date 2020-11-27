|
UOB Malaysia, Dropee launch financial package for retailers

Friday 27 November 2020 13:17 CET | News

UOB Malaysia has announced that it has partnered B2B ecommerce solution provider Dropee in a bid to help retailers and wholesalers digitalise their businesses.

As part of the collaboration, the bank has launched UOBxDropee, a package offering access to a range of financial solutions that cover cash management and trade finance as well as complimentary access to UOB Business Internet Banking Plus (UOB BIBPlus).

In addition, UOBxDropee offers fee waivers for real-time gross settlement systems via UOB BIBPlus that include Interbank GIRO, Real-Time Electronic Transfer of Funds, and Securities and foreign telegraphic transfers. 

Under the collaboration with Dropee, UOB Malaysia’s wholesale banking clients will also get a 20% discount on the monthly subscription fee when they sign up for Dropee’s online trading solution. The solution will enable them to buy supplies and to sell their products online.

Through Dropee's software-as-a-solution (SaaS) service, Dropee Direct, businesses can set up their own business-to-business ecommerce portals that come with features such as wholesale order management and inventory tracking.


Keywords: UOB Malaysia, Dropee, partnership, product launch, UOBxDropee, cash management, trade finance, Internet Banking Plus, mobile banking, online banking, BIBPlus, SaaS
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Malaysia
