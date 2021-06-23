Unlimint signs agreement with Discover

This alliance improves Unlimint’s strategy to expand the number of payment options available to their clients worldwide and provides more choices to consumers on how they want to pay.
The agreement will benefit Unlimint customers by increasing the number of payment options available and provide them the ability to accept payment from Discover Global Network Cardholders from around the world. Discover Global Network Cardholders, on the other hand, will have the opportunity to shop with an array of online international merchants across three continents – Europe, Asia, and Africa.
For more information about Unlimint and Discover, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions