Unlimint signs agreement with Discover

Wednesday 23 June 2021 12:54 CET | News

Unlimint and Discover have signed an agreement that increases the global acceptance footprint for Discover Global Network and furthers Unlimint’s goal to help businesses worldwide. 

This alliance improves Unlimint’s strategy to expand the number of payment options available to their clients worldwide and provides more choices to consumers on how they want to pay.

The agreement will benefit Unlimint customers by increasing the number of payment options available and provide them the ability to accept payment from Discover Global Network Cardholders from around the world.  Discover Global Network Cardholders, on the other hand, will have the opportunity to shop with an array of online international merchants across three continents – Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Keywords: Discover, partnership, payment methods, merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: United Kingdom
