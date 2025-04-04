Subscribe
Unipaas and Mastercard digitise SME payments

Monday 7 April 2025 15:19 CET | News

Unipaas has partnered with Mastercard to improve card acceptance and digitise transactions for SMEs operating in traditionally offline sectors.

The collaboration is designed to accelerate the adoption of embedded payments within vertical SaaS platforms – particularly in industries where payment methods are still manual and outdated.

Unipaas and Mastercard partner to digitise SME card payemnts

The partnership focuses on SME users in sectors such as healthcare, education, field services, and professional training. These industries often rely on manual invoicing or bank transfers, limiting efficiency and scalability. By integrating Mastercard’s global payment network and fraud protection with Unipaas’ compliant, fully embedded payment infrastructure, SaaS platforms can simplify the payment experience for their users and improve transaction outcomes.

Key benefits of the initiative include:

  • Transitioning SMEs to digital, card-based payments;

  • Increasing card acceptance rates and transaction speed;

  • Reducing operational overhead for software providers;

  • Improving the security and user experience of payments;

  • Driving Digital Transformation in SME Payments.

Unipaas enables SaaS platforms to embed end-to-end, white-labeled payment solutions directly into their software. This includes support for major payment methods such as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Apple Pay, Google Pay, direct debits, and instant bank transfers. All regulatory, compliance, and operational functions – including onboarding, AML, KYC/KYB, risk management, and customer support – are managed by Unipaas.

Embedded payments as a growth engine

Embedded payments are rapidly becoming a key growth driver for SaaS platforms, with the market expected to reach USD 138 billion by 2026, up from USD 43 billion in 2021, according to Juniper Research’s Embedded Finance report. By integrating payment capabilities directly into their platforms, SaaS providers can generate new revenue streams through transaction fees and value-added financial services, often increasing average revenue per user by 2–5x. Additionally, a report from Andreessen Horowitz highlights that embedded payments can reduce churn by up to 30%, as customers are less likely to switch providers when payments are deeply integrated into their workflows. The Unipaas-Mastercard partnership reflects this broader trend – nabling SaaS platforms to monetise payments efficiently while reducing time to market, operational overhead, and regulatory complexity.


Source: Link


