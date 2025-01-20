Subscribe
UnionPay, BSN to launch QR payments in Malaysia

Monday 20 January 2025 09:14 CET | News

UnionPay International (UPI) has partnered with Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) to introduce the UnionPay QR payment system in Malaysia.

 

This initiative is set to launch in the first half of 2025 and marks a significant step in expanding digital payment options within the country. Through the collaboration, BSN will join UnionPay’s network as a member, broadening its payment offerings to include UnionPay alongside existing platforms such as Visa, Mastercard, and MyDebit.

BSN, one of Malaysia's leading debit card issuers with over six million cards in circulation, is adapting its services to meet the increasing demand for digital and contactless payment solutions. By integrating UnionPay QR payment, BSN aims to provide customers with the ability to perform secure and seamless transactions both domestically and internationally.




This addition is particularly aimed at younger consumers who prioritize convenience and accessibility in their payment preferences, especially for travel purposes.

The partnership aligns with BSN’s efforts to enhance its role in the digital payment space. The adoption of QR payments will also benefit micro-businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by offering more cashless transaction options.

About the companies

UnionPay International operates globally, with partnerships spanning over 2,600 institutions and card acceptance in 183 countries and regions. Its QR payment solution is part of a broader strategy to support cross-border payment systems and offer secure, cost-effective services to cardholders worldwide.

BSN, established in 1974, continues its mission to expand financial inclusivity in Malaysia. With a customer base exceeding 10.3 million and an extensive nationwide presence, including rural and remote areas, BSN provides a wide range of financial products and services. As of November 2024, the institution manages retail deposits totalling RM21.9 billion.

The introduction of UnionPay QR payment through BSN represents an effort to modernize payment systems in Malaysia, meeting evolving consumer preferences while supporting economic development.


Source: Link


