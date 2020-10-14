|
Uncapped, Salt Edge boost eligibility checks for funding

Wednesday 14 October 2020 12:47 CET | News

Poland-based finance provider Uncapped has partnered with Canada-based Open Banking solutions provider Salt Edge to boost eligibility checks for funding.

The Salt Edge Partner Program enhances Uncapped’s ability to accelerate the eligibility checks, providing access to the required data aggregated from banks. The company will be able to speed up the time it takes to verify the applicant’s business performance and reduce the lending decision process from days to hours. Salt Edge’s coverage grants Uncapped international reach and borderless business availability. 

Uncapped leverages Open Banking technology to pot automatisation in their funding processes in Europe. Uncapped serves companies in the ecommerce, SaaS, direct-to-consumer, and the gaming and app development sectors.


