|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Ultra Commerce acquires Slatwall Commerce for global growth

Thursday 4 November 2021 15:12 CET | News

Australia-based ecommerce platform Ultra Commerce has acquired US-based Slatwall Commerce to accelerate the reach of its end-to-end digital commerce platform.

In its strategic acquisition of 2021, Ultra Commerce is integrating technology and teams from both companies to strengthen its digital commerce platform, which is designed to deliver integrated ecommerce capabilities for customers ranging from small businesses to global enterprises.

Slatwall Commerce is a US-based company with technical capability in ‘headless commerce’, which decouples the back end of an ecommerce website from its customer-facing ‘head’.In June 2021, Ultra Commerce acquired a New Zealand-based company with clients in North America, Vesta ecommerce, which brought product data management capabilities to further enhance the Ultra Commerce platform by enabling it to integrate disparate sources of product data.

With these acquisitions, Ultra Commerce now has eight offices in five countries, with more than 100 staff serving over 60 customers globally, positioning the business for scalability.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: acquisition, ecommerce, expansion, growth markets, product upgrade
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like