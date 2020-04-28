Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

UK Challenger ikigai teams up with regtech platform TruNarrative

Tuesday 28 April 2020 05:08 CET | News

TruNarrative, a regtech platform active in the financial crime and compliance sector, has teamed up with ikigai, a UK-based banking and wealth management app.

TruNarrative supports businesses to detect fraud and identify risk using a single API. Their technology is used for fraud detection and compliance across the globe in a range of industries including, banking, lending, online gambling, ecommerce, and payment services. ikigai combines wealth management and banking in a single app. ikigai users can set up a budget and automatically invest at the end of the month based on their spending.

The partnership follows a competitive tender process and will give ikigai full access to the TruNarrative platform and its functionalities, in customer onboarding, identity verification, account monitoring, payment screening, transactional risk, and ongoing risk monitoring of customers.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: customer onboarding, identity verification, account monitoring, payment screening, ongoing risk monitoring, partnership, UK, TruNarrative, regtech
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like