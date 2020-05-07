Sections
News

Tribe Payments to launch Open Banking module this summer

Wednesday 29 April 2020 09:12 CET | News

Tribe Payments, the UK-based payments processor, has announced it is launching an Open Banking module this summer, allowing partners to deliver suitable consumer or corporate products, according to IBS Intelligence.

In an interview, Tribe revealed that the fintech intends to use its position in the payments ecosystem to embrace Open Banking and its opportunities within data aggregation. 

The benefit of Tribe sitting across both acquiring and issuing means that it can play a really vital role in payment initiations and data aggregation.

More information here.


Keywords: Tribe Payments, Open Banking, fintech, data aggregation, payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United Kingdom
