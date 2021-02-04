|
TreasuryXpress acquired by Bottomline

Thursday 4 February 2021 12:19 CET | News

Dubai-based SaaS treasury management software provider TreasuryXpress has been acquired by Bottomline Technologies.

TreasuryXpress offers treasury and cash management solutions to large corporates, banks and other financial institutions. Since its founding, the company has helped treasurers globally reduce costs and optimise cash and liquidity utilisation. 

TreasureyXpress now counts 200 clients across Europe and the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, including marquee banking and financial institution clients. 

The company launched its technical hub in Lebanon with investment from Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP) and several other Mena-based co-investors including SMEs and The Luxury Fund have invested in TreasuryXpress. The company now has five offices worldwide.

Bottomline is a diversified fintech corporation with over 2000 employees and over 1200 banking and financial institution clients. The acquisition complements and extends Bottomline’s payment solutions with full treasury and cash management capabilities.

The deal is expected to enable TreasuryXpress to expand into the US market using Bottomline’s global footprint, while the latter will be able to add the TMS offering to its portfolio.


